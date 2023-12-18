Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Share Their New Year’s Resolution for 2024 - Horizontal

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division share their New Year's resolutions at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2023. This is a way for the Division to raise esprit de corps because it allows a personable connection with the Soldier’s goals. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909007
    VIRIN: 231212-A-VI253-4833
    Filename: DOD_110059315
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Share Their New Year’s Resolution for 2024 - Horizontal, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    ROTM
    New Years 2024
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

