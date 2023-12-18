Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th ABW Holiday Greeting

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Video by Dylan Kaericher 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Chris Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, and base leadership offer their best wishes to everyone during the holiday season at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Dylan Kaericher, Chris Decker, Austin Smith, and Jeffery Harris)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:22
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909001
    VIRIN: 231222-F-OU362-1001
    Filename: DOD_110059292
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    88th ABW
    Holiday Greeting 2023
    Wright Patterson AFB

