    2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

    WRIGHT PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Dylan Kaericher 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    88th Force Support Squadron hosts the 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 7, 2023 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force Video by Dylan Kaericher and Second Camera Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908998
    VIRIN: 231222-F-OU362-1001
    Filename: DOD_110059242
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: WRIGHT PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, by Dylan Kaericher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    88th ABW
    Tree Light Ceremony
    Wright-Partterson AFB

