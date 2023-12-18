2023 Canadian Armed Forces Holiday Messages

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Many Canadian Armed Forces members have been stationed at military bases and locations across the United States. These members share their holiday messages to family, friends, and peers around the globe. This is one of several video messages from places such as the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, New York; Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado; Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Beale Space Force Base, California, and more.