2023 Canadian Armed Forces Holiday Messages

Many Canadian Armed Forces members have been stationed at military bases and locations across the United States. These members share their holiday messages to family, friends, and peers around the globe. This is one of several video messages from places such as the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, New York; Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado; Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Beale Space Force Base, California, and more.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 08:57
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
