Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 SECNAV Holiday Safety Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary Carlos Del Toro released his 2023 Holiday Safety Video Message, asking people to keep in mind our fellow Sailors, Marines, and civilians who may be separated from their loved ones by distance or events this holiday season. Please take time to check in with your friends, colleagues, and co-workers. Also look for those who might need a friend or a place to visit during the season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908988
    VIRIN: 231222-N-JG078-1100
    Filename: DOD_110059183
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 SECNAV Holiday Safety Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Holiday Message
    SECNAV 78
    SECNAV Del Toro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT