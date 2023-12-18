2023 SECNAV Holiday Safety Message

Secretary Carlos Del Toro released his 2023 Holiday Safety Video Message, asking people to keep in mind our fellow Sailors, Marines, and civilians who may be separated from their loved ones by distance or events this holiday season. Please take time to check in with your friends, colleagues, and co-workers. Also look for those who might need a friend or a place to visit during the season.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 07:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908988
|VIRIN:
|231222-N-JG078-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_110059183
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
