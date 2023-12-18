2023 SECNAV Holiday Safety Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary Carlos Del Toro released his 2023 Holiday Safety Video Message, asking people to keep in mind our fellow Sailors, Marines, and civilians who may be separated from their loved ones by distance or events this holiday season. Please take time to check in with your friends, colleagues, and co-workers. Also look for those who might need a friend or a place to visit during the season.