    Letterkenny Army Depot Command Team Holiday Greetings

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Trenten Shields 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    Col. Donald Santillo, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, Todd Black, deputy to the commander, LEAD, and Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke, depot sergeant major, LEAD, extend holiday greetings to our Soldiers, civilian employees, partners, community members and their families Dec. 14, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 08:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908987
    VIRIN: 231214-O-WQ623-8757
    Filename: DOD_110059175
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US

    Holiday Season
    LEAD
    AMC
    AMCOM

