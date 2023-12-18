Team Souda Welcomes NAMFI Christmas Carolers

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 22, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay personnel welcomed the NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI) Christmas Carolers to the base and listened to some holiday music on Dec. 22, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)
