    From VMFA-242, Happy Holidays to You!

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.19.2023

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Thomas Swanson, an F-35B Lightning II pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, reads and answers questions sent from Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Marines of VMFA-242!

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 07:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908984
    VIRIN: 231219-M-JN598-5734
    Filename: DOD_110059164
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From VMFA-242, Happy Holidays to You!, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    Happy Holidays
    Merry Christmas
    F-35B
    VMFA-242
    MAG12

