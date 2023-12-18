U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Thomas Swanson, an F-35B Lightning II pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, reads and answers questions sent from Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Marines of VMFA-242!
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 07:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908984
|VIRIN:
|231219-M-JN598-5734
|Filename:
|DOD_110059164
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From VMFA-242, Happy Holidays to You!, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT