    Sustainment Soldiers organize crew-served range

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    12.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, fire a mounted M240B machine gun on a Humvee during a range in Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 20, 2023. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, which leads a multi-compositional force of sustainment units, provides ready and postured, combat-credible forces and forward presence in Europe, enabling rapid response to crisis and a deterrence to adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 05:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908980
    VIRIN: 231111-A-FW799-1004
    Filename: DOD_110059127
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers organize crew-served range, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

