Sustainment Soldiers organize crew-served range

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rose Perez and Spc. William Shelton, both Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss the importance of live fire training during a crew-served machine gun range in Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 20, 2023. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, which leads a multi-compositional force of sustainment units, provides ready and postured, combat-credible forces and forward presence in Europe, enabling rapid response to crisis and a deterrence to adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)