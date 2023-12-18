U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rose Perez and Spc. William Shelton, both Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss the importance of live fire training during a crew-served machine gun range in Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 20, 2023. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, which leads a multi-compositional force of sustainment units, provides ready and postured, combat-credible forces and forward presence in Europe, enabling rapid response to crisis and a deterrence to adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 05:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908979
|VIRIN:
|231111-A-FW799-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110059126
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SWIETOSZOW, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sustainment Soldiers organize crew-served range, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT