Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Disposal of MV Micro Glory

The derelict passenger and shipping vessel MV Micro Glory is disposed of Dec. 15, 2023 in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1.
|12.15.2023
|12.22.2023 07:10
|Package
|908978
|231215-N-BT947-6937
|DOD_110059099
|00:01:22
|FM
|2
|2
