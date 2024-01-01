B-Roll video package of dental side-by-sides and ophthalmology surgery screening at Balau National Hospital in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 22, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 03:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908975
|VIRIN:
|231222-N-GA297-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110059042
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Dental and Opthalmology screenings at Balau National Hospital, by PO2 Celia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
