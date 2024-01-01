Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Dental and Opthalmology screenings at Balau National Hospital

    KOROR, PALAU

    12.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Celia Martin 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    B-Roll video package of dental side-by-sides and ophthalmology surgery screening at Balau National Hospital in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 22, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 03:55
    Location: KOROR, PW

