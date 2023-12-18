Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spike missile integrated into AH-64 at Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    A primary responsibility of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground is to support developmental testing to improve existing weapons systems, even on platforms considered the most lethal of their kind.

    A recent example of this is testing in support of an airworthiness release that will allow the Spike non-line of site missile to be integrated into the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. Learn more at this link: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/459740/spike-missile-integrated-into-apache-helicopter-yuma-proving-ground

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 00:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908971
    VIRIN: 231206-A-IK000-5914
    Filename: DOD_110058960
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spike missile integrated into Apache helicopter at Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Spike NLOS

