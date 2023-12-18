Spike missile integrated into AH-64 at Yuma Proving Ground

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A primary responsibility of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground is to support developmental testing to improve existing weapons systems, even on platforms considered the most lethal of their kind.



A recent example of this is testing in support of an airworthiness release that will allow the Spike non-line of site missile to be integrated into the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. Learn more at this link: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/459740/spike-missile-integrated-into-apache-helicopter-yuma-proving-ground