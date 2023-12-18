A primary responsibility of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground is to support developmental testing to improve existing weapons systems, even on platforms considered the most lethal of their kind.
A recent example of this is testing in support of an airworthiness release that will allow the Spike non-line of site missile to be integrated into the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. Learn more at this link: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/459740/spike-missile-integrated-into-apache-helicopter-yuma-proving-ground
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 00:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908971
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-IK000-5914
|Filename:
|DOD_110058960
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spike missile integrated into AH-64 at Yuma Proving Ground
Spike missile integrated into Apache helicopter at Yuma Proving Ground
