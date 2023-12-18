Osan 2023 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908970" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Year in Review video is a compilation of footage and photos from gatherings and training events throughout 2023 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. Team Osan worked hard this year to defend, execute and sustain the freedom of 51 million people on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)