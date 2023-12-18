Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan 2023 Year in Review

    OSAN AB, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The Year in Review video is a compilation of footage and photos from gatherings and training events throughout 2023 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. Team Osan worked hard this year to defend, execute and sustain the freedom of 51 million people on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 00:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908970
    VIRIN: 231222-F-VG726-5834
    Filename: DOD_110058934
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OSAN AB, 41, KR

    Osan Air Base

    Osan Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Team Osan, 2023, Year in Review, 51st FW

