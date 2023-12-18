The Year in Review video is a compilation of footage and photos from gatherings and training events throughout 2023 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. Team Osan worked hard this year to defend, execute and sustain the freedom of 51 million people on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
This work, Osan 2023 Year in Review, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
