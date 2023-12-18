Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Mustang Hype Video

    OSAN AB, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The "Ready Mustang" hype video is a compilation of training event footage from throughout 2023 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. The video serves as an informational visual to showcase the “Fight Tonight” mission for onboarding personnel to understand their importance to the mission of defending 51 million people on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 00:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908969
    VIRIN: 231222-F-VG726-9934
    Filename: DOD_110058916
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: OSAN AB, 41, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PACAF
    Motivation
    51 FW
    Hype
    ROK-US

