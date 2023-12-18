video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908969" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The "Ready Mustang" hype video is a compilation of training event footage from throughout 2023 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. The video serves as an informational visual to showcase the “Fight Tonight” mission for onboarding personnel to understand their importance to the mission of defending 51 million people on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)