The "Ready Mustang" hype video is a compilation of training event footage from throughout 2023 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. The video serves as an informational visual to showcase the “Fight Tonight” mission for onboarding personnel to understand their importance to the mission of defending 51 million people on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 00:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908969
|VIRIN:
|231222-F-VG726-9934
|Filename:
|DOD_110058916
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|OSAN AB, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Mustang Hype Video, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT