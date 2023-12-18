Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-153 Supports Toys For Tots In Maui

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 4th Reconnaissance Battalion pass out toys to children in Maui, Hawaii on Dec. 21, 2023. VMGR-153 supported the Toys for Tots mission by transporting personnel and toys to assist in delivering a message of joy and hope to children throughout the holiday season.(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 22:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908968
    VIRIN: 231222-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_110058869
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US

    Training

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy
    Marines
    MCBH
    MAG-24

