VMGR-153 Supports Toys For Tots In Maui

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 4th Reconnaissance Battalion pass out toys to children in Maui, Hawaii on Dec. 21, 2023. VMGR-153 supported the Toys for Tots mission by transporting personnel and toys to assist in delivering a message of joy and hope to children throughout the holiday season.(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)