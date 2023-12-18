Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free workshop offers Camp Zama community chance to craft unique piece of Japanese culture

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.21.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Rice straw was the only material Camp Zama community members needed to make
    a traditional Japanese New Year's ornament during a workshop held December
    19th.

    Army Community Service, in collaboration with cultural experts from the
    local area, led the event, in which attendees learned how to make the
    ornaments, known as "shimenawa kazari."

    Japanese families hang the decorations on their porches or at the entrance
    of their doors as a way to drive away evil.


    Interview: Yukiko Suzuki, Language and Cultural Specialist


    Narration:
    During the event, Mr. and Mrs. Suzuki, two language and cultural
    specialists, explained the step-by-step process for how to make the
    ornaments. They helped participants with some of the more intricate steps in
    order to create the best possible final product. After they were done, they
    could decorate their shimenawa kazari to their liking.


    Interview: Stacy and Sophia Villanueva, Participants


    Interview: Danielle Harris, Participant


    Interview: Dwayne and Alicia Logan, Participants


    Narration:
    Each participant was able to take their decoration home at the end of the
    workshop.

    This was the first time such a class has been offered on Camp Zama. The
    intent was to provide the community the chance to experience a unique part
    of Japanese culture.


    Interview: Maiki Mayhew, EFMP Coordinator, Army Community Service


    Narration:
    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908965
    VIRIN: 231221-A-MS361-9613
    Filename: DOD_110058803
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse
    Japanese culture workshop

