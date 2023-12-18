Free workshop offers Camp Zama community chance to craft unique piece of Japanese culture

Narration:
Rice straw was the only material Camp Zama community members needed to make
a traditional Japanese New Year's ornament during a workshop held December
19th.
Army Community Service, in collaboration with cultural experts from the
local area, led the event, in which attendees learned how to make the
ornaments, known as "shimenawa kazari."
Japanese families hang the decorations on their porches or at the entrance
of their doors as a way to drive away evil.
Interview: Yukiko Suzuki, Language and Cultural Specialist
Narration:
During the event, Mr. and Mrs. Suzuki, two language and cultural
specialists, explained the step-by-step process for how to make the
ornaments. They helped participants with some of the more intricate steps in
order to create the best possible final product. After they were done, they
could decorate their shimenawa kazari to their liking.
Interview: Stacy and Sophia Villanueva, Participants
Interview: Danielle Harris, Participant
Interview: Dwayne and Alicia Logan, Participants
Narration:
Each participant was able to take their decoration home at the end of the
workshop.
This was the first time such a class has been offered on Camp Zama. The
intent was to provide the community the chance to experience a unique part
of Japanese culture.
Interview: Maiki Mayhew, EFMP Coordinator, Army Community Service
Narration:
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.
