Free workshop offers Camp Zama community chance to craft unique piece of Japanese culture

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908965" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Narration:

Rice straw was the only material Camp Zama community members needed to make

a traditional Japanese New Year's ornament during a workshop held December

19th.



Army Community Service, in collaboration with cultural experts from the

local area, led the event, in which attendees learned how to make the

ornaments, known as "shimenawa kazari."



Japanese families hang the decorations on their porches or at the entrance

of their doors as a way to drive away evil.





Interview: Yukiko Suzuki, Language and Cultural Specialist





Narration:

During the event, Mr. and Mrs. Suzuki, two language and cultural

specialists, explained the step-by-step process for how to make the

ornaments. They helped participants with some of the more intricate steps in

order to create the best possible final product. After they were done, they

could decorate their shimenawa kazari to their liking.





Interview: Stacy and Sophia Villanueva, Participants





Interview: Danielle Harris, Participant





Interview: Dwayne and Alicia Logan, Participants





Narration:

Each participant was able to take their decoration home at the end of the

workshop.



This was the first time such a class has been offered on Camp Zama. The

intent was to provide the community the chance to experience a unique part

of Japanese culture.





Interview: Maiki Mayhew, EFMP Coordinator, Army Community Service





Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.