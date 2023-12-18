Informational video about the six laws impacting transitioning service members
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 18:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|908963
|VIRIN:
|231221-O-HG358-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110058791
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Six Laws Impacting Transitioning Service Members, by Dana Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT