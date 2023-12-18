Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Federal Hiring and Veterans' Preference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Dana Kelly 

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Informational video about the Federal Hiring process and Veterans' preference.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 18:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 908961
    VIRIN: 231221-O-HG358-1002
    Filename: DOD_110058778
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal Hiring and Veterans' Preference, by Dana Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    Veterans
    Federal Hiring
    Veterans' Employment and Training Service
    Vets' Preference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT