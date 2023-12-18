1st Lt. Dominque Watt holiday greeting from Qatar to Chesapeake, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 18:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908957
|VIRIN:
|231221-A-EJ424-6826
|Filename:
|DOD_110058705
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|QA
|Hometown:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Dominque Watt, by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT