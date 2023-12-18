U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, Senior Enlisted Leader of STARCOM, deliver a holiday message to the men and women of Space Training and Readiness Command. (U.S. Space Force video by Ethan Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 17:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908951
|VIRIN:
|231221-F-HU778-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110058654
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Message from STARCOM, by Ethan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT