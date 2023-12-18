Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introduction to CFC

    UT, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jada Maylor 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    At Hill Air Force Base, Utah, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rebecca Kimberling Combined Federal Campaign volunteer, introduces the 2023 CFC theme of 'Give Happy.' CFC is an annual workplace giving program that allows service members and civilian federal employees the chance to support charitable organizations of their choice by volunteering time or donating. Since the mid-1900's the CFC has been encouraging the federal workplace in helping the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jada Maylor)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 17:17
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:00:58
    Volunteer
    CFC

