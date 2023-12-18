Introduction to CFC

At Hill Air Force Base, Utah, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rebecca Kimberling Combined Federal Campaign volunteer, introduces the 2023 CFC theme of 'Give Happy.' CFC is an annual workplace giving program that allows service members and civilian federal employees the chance to support charitable organizations of their choice by volunteering time or donating. Since the mid-1900's the CFC has been encouraging the federal workplace in helping the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jada Maylor)
|12.21.2023
|12.21.2023 17:17
|Series
|UT, US
