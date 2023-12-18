Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG Olympics

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.10.2023

    Video by Josue Rivera 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participate in the PRANG Olympics during the December Regular Schedule Drill at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 10 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Josue Rivera)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 16:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908926
    VIRIN: 231214-Z-UP252-1003
    Filename: DOD_110058537
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, PRANG Olympics, by Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

