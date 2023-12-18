Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 year in review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Video footage and photos from events throughout the year can be seen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, January - December, 2023. Team Holloman worked hard to accomplish the 49th Wing’s mission as well as give back to the community throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908924
    VIRIN: 231220-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_110058485
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 year in review, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    HollomanAFB
    49thwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT