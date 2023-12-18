Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Cavazos Begins Next Phase of Housing Development for Junior Enlisted Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    In a continuation of building and repairing military homes for Fort Cavazos, Lendlease's subsidiary Cavalry Family Housing entered the second phase in the housing development project Dec. 21 here.

    The demolition of 1950's-era housing in Heritage Heights neighborhood, formerly known as Chaffee Village marks the second of several neighborhoods scheduled for new construction. This project is set to construct nearly 600 state-of-the-art homes for junior enlisted Soldiers and their families over the next three years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908920
    VIRIN: 231221-A-VK434-6493
    Filename: DOD_110058481
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Cavazos Begins Next Phase of Housing Development for Junior Enlisted Soldiers, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Housing
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT