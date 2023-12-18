Fort Cavazos Begins Next Phase of Housing Development for Junior Enlisted Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a continuation of building and repairing military homes for Fort Cavazos, Lendlease's subsidiary Cavalry Family Housing entered the second phase in the housing development project Dec. 21 here.



The demolition of 1950's-era housing in Heritage Heights neighborhood, formerly known as Chaffee Village marks the second of several neighborhoods scheduled for new construction. This project is set to construct nearly 600 state-of-the-art homes for junior enlisted Soldiers and their families over the next three years.