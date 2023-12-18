Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet For a Day

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Video by Patrick Brush 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    The Cadet for a Day team, led by 4 cadets, partners with Make-A-Wish Colorado to give kids a taste of the U.S. Air Force Academy, cadet life, and all the fun opportunities our academy offers. We host two kids per semester and pair each kid up with a squadron. These fantastic kids get to explore the airfield, virtual reality lab, noon meal formation, flight simulators, and much more!

    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    This work, Cadet For a Day, by Patrick Brush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

