The Cadet for a Day team, led by 4 cadets, partners with Make-A-Wish Colorado to give kids a taste of the U.S. Air Force Academy, cadet life, and all the fun opportunities our academy offers. We host two kids per semester and pair each kid up with a squadron. These fantastic kids get to explore the airfield, virtual reality lab, noon meal formation, flight simulators, and much more!