Nebraska cavalry comes home

Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Jaden Jensen receives a hug from his girlfriend after arriving at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln, Neb., Dec. 7, 2023.



Families, friends and community leaders welcomed home 91 Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers, including Jensen, of Troop C, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron.



The Beatrice, Nebraska-based cavalry troop returned from a 10-month overseas deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield. While deployed, the unit conducted route, area and site security for critical theater level assets.