    Alaska Native Games Demonstration

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Video by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District hosted representatives from the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Nov. 30. At the event, Alex Covey, Alaska Native athlete, demonstrated traditional Alaska Native games including the two foot high kick, scissor broad jump and stick pull. Members of the workforce also had the opportunity to participate.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908906
    VIRIN: 231130-A-FN111-2001
    Filename: DOD_110058271
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    This work, Alaska Native Games Demonstration, by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    USACE
    Alaska Native

