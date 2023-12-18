The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District hosted representatives from the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Nov. 30. At the event, Alex Covey, Alaska Native athlete, demonstrated traditional Alaska Native games including the two foot high kick, scissor broad jump and stick pull. Members of the workforce also had the opportunity to participate.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908906
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-FN111-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110058271
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Native Games Demonstration, by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
