    Spartan Warrior IV Exercise

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Highlights of training operations for the military police units associated with the 300th Military Police Brigade during the Spartan Warrior IV Exercise. The exercise assesses the individual and unit readiness of the 300th Military Police Brigade. The exercise took place from late April through the first half of May 2023 at Fort McCoy Wis.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908895
    VIRIN: 230502-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110058148
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Warrior IV Exercise, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Spartan Warrior IV Exercise
    300th MP BDE

