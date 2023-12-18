video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908895" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Highlights of training operations for the military police units associated with the 300th Military Police Brigade during the Spartan Warrior IV Exercise. The exercise assesses the individual and unit readiness of the 300th Military Police Brigade. The exercise took place from late April through the first half of May 2023 at Fort McCoy Wis.