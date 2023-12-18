Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AF Academy Football vs Robert Morris

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Video by Patrick Brush 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    b-roll footage of pregame cadet activities at the Robert Morris football game, Sept 2, 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908892
    VIRIN: 230902-F-QI690-6106
    Filename: DOD_110058132
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Academy Football vs Robert Morris, by Patrick Brush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    football
    Falcons
    cadets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT