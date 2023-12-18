Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKNG Spreads Christmas Magic

    AK, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Video by Balinda ONeal and Dana Rosso

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska National Guard plays a key role, providing transportation, logistics, and planning for Operation Santa Claus. In its 68th year, the Alaska National Guard's annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, continues to bring the magic of the season to the remote communities of Fort Yukon, Golovin, Koyuk, and Tuluksak. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the program delivered gifts and tidings of good cheer to approximately 560 children.

    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 13:46
    Hometown: GOLOVIN, AK, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Hometown: KOYUK, AK, US
    Hometown: NOME, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKNG Spreads Christmas Magic, by Balinda ONeal and Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operation Santa Claus
    Community Outreach
    Alaska National Guard
    Western Alaska
    OpSanta

