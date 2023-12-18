AKNG Spreads Christmas Magic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908889" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Alaska National Guard plays a key role, providing transportation, logistics, and planning for Operation Santa Claus. In its 68th year, the Alaska National Guard's annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, continues to bring the magic of the season to the remote communities of Fort Yukon, Golovin, Koyuk, and Tuluksak. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the program delivered gifts and tidings of good cheer to approximately 560 children.