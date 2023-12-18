The Alaska National Guard plays a key role, providing transportation, logistics, and planning for Operation Santa Claus. In its 68th year, the Alaska National Guard's annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, continues to bring the magic of the season to the remote communities of Fort Yukon, Golovin, Koyuk, and Tuluksak. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the program delivered gifts and tidings of good cheer to approximately 560 children.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 13:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908889
|VIRIN:
|231130-Z-A3507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110058128
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|GOLOVIN, AK, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|KOYUK, AK, US
|Hometown:
|NOME, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AKNG Spreads Christmas Magic, by Balinda ONeal and Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT