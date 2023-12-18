AR-MEDCOM BWC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908888" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nine Soldiers competed in the 2023 Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) from Mar. 29-April 2, 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis.. The BWC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers from across the AR-MEDCOM to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. M9 pistol qualification at Range one on Fort McCoy was only one of the events the competitors participated in during the BWC.