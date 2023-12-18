AR-MEDCOM BWC

Nine Soldiers competed in the 2023 Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) from Mar. 29-April 2, 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis.. The BWC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers from across the AR-MEDCOM to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. M9 pistol qualification at Range one on Fort McCoy was only one of the events the competitors participated in during the BWC.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908888
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110058127
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
