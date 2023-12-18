Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM BWC

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Nine Soldiers competed in the 2023 Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) from Mar. 29-April 2, 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis.. The BWC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers from across the AR-MEDCOM to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors tested their skills firing the M320 Grenade Launcher, M2 50 Caliber machine gun, M240 machine gun and M9 pistol weapons at the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) simulator facility on Fort McCoy

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908885
    VIRIN: 230329-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110058120
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    AR-MEDCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Engagement Skills Trainer

