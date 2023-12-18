Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silver Flag Live Fire Burn Pit

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Video highlighting the live fire burn pit conducted by the 801st Red Horse Training Squadron at Silver Flag, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908881
    VIRIN: 231221-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110058077
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silver Flag Live Fire Burn Pit, by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Firefighter
    USMC
    ACC
    Silver flag
    USAF

