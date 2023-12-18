video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908864" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton, 377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs specialist, explains the benefits of the Air Force Connect App at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 3, 2023. The intended audience of the video is the entire KAFB community so they can get notifications and information in real time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)