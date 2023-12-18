Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Connect App

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton, 377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs specialist, explains the benefits of the Air Force Connect App at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 3, 2023. The intended audience of the video is the entire KAFB community so they can get notifications and information in real time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 11:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 908864
    VIRIN: 230303-F-RQ117-1001
    Filename: DOD_110057885
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Connect App, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Informational
    How-to-video
    Team Kirtland
    AF Connect App

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT