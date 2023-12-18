Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton, 377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs specialist, explains the benefits of the Air Force Connect App at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 3, 2023. The intended audience of the video is the entire KAFB community so they can get notifications and information in real time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 11:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|908864
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-RQ117-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110057885
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Connect App, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT