    Keesler Holiday Message

    MS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Billy Pope, Commander 81st TRW, Col Jason Allen, Deputy Commander 81st TRW, and CMSgt Ben Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader, 338th TRS, share a holiday message for Keesler Air Force Base personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908849
    VIRIN: 231211-F-PI774-1665
    Filename: DOD_110057794
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Holiday Message, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Message
    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

