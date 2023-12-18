Col Billy Pope, Commander 81st TRW, Col Jason Allen, Deputy Commander 81st TRW, and CMSgt Ben Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader, 338th TRS, share a holiday message for Keesler Air Force Base personnel.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 10:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908849
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-PI774-1665
|Filename:
|DOD_110057794
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keesler Holiday Message, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
