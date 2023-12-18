502nd Air Base Wing Year in Review 2023

Joint Base San Antonio is home to more than 200 mission partners across the three locations, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, JBSA-Lackland and JBSA-Randolph. The 502nd Air Base Wing is the support wing that operates JBSA. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 10:20
Location:
|TX, US
