North Dakota Army and Air National Guard members participate in an annual blizzard response exercise, Fraine Barracks, Bismarck, N.D., Dec. 9, 2023. The NDNG conducts a variety of emergency response scenarios throughout the year to refine and update the statewide strategies and tactics when responding to real-life scenarios.



(Screens contain Exercise information that is labeled as CUI for the Exercise. The information is not CUI)