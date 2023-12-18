Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blizzard Response Exercise

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Spc. Donald Bond 

    116th Public Affairs Detachment

    North Dakota Army and Air National Guard members participate in an annual blizzard response exercise, Fraine Barracks, Bismarck, N.D., Dec. 9, 2023. The NDNG conducts a variety of emergency response scenarios throughout the year to refine and update the statewide strategies and tactics when responding to real-life scenarios.

    (Screens contain Exercise information that is labeled as CUI for the Exercise. The information is not CUI)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908833
    VIRIN: 231209-Z-XQ428-3578
    Filename: DOD_110057700
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    NDNG
    North Dakota
    Blizzard Exercise

