    AFN Vicenza - Military Bowl shoutout

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    SSG Brandon Rickert, Operations Manager for the American Forces Network in Vicenza, Italy, gives a shoutout for the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 07:08
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908809
    VIRIN: 231221-A-IP596-3288
    Filename: DOD_110057482
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Vicenza - Military Bowl shoutout , by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Bowl
    AFN Vicenza

