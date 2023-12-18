AFN Vicenza - Military Bowl shoutout

SSG Brandon Rickert, Operations Manager for the American Forces Network in Vicenza, Italy, gives a shoutout for the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland.
|12.21.2023
|12.21.2023 07:08
|Greetings
|908809
|231221-A-IP596-3288
|DOD_110057482
|00:00:09
|VICENZA, IT
|1
|1
