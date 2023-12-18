Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79th TSC | Best Squad Competition highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 79th Theater Sustainment Command hosted their 2023 iteration of the Best Squad Competition on Fort Hunter-Liggett, Ca. April 25-30, 2023. The competition included 24 events featuring squads from the 451st ESC, 103rd ESC, 311th ESC and 364th ESC. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Music permissions via Artlist.io

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 04:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908801
    VIRIN: 230430-A-VC966-1003
    Filename: DOD_110057329
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th TSC | Best Squad Competition highlights, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Squad Competition
    Los Alamitos
    103rd ESC
    Fort Hunter-Liggett
    451st ESC
    79th TSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT