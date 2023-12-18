Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Year in Review 2023

    POLAND

    12.20.2023

    Video by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army V Corps reassures NATO allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners in Europe. The primary mission of the recently established forward headquarters in Poland will be to conduct operational planning, mission command and oversight of the rotational forces in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 04:15
    Location: PL

    U.S Army
    stronger together
    EUCOM
    V Corps
    Victory Corps
    USAREUR-AF

