U.S. Army V Corps reassures NATO allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners in Europe. The primary mission of the recently established forward headquarters in Poland will be to conduct operational planning, mission command and oversight of the rotational forces in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 04:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908800
|VIRIN:
|231221-A-EE340-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110057308
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, V Corps Year in Review 2023, by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
