V Corps Year in Review 2023

U.S. Army V Corps reassures NATO allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners in Europe. The primary mission of the recently established forward headquarters in Poland will be to conduct operational planning, mission command and oversight of the rotational forces in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Klecan)