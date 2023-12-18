Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Deputy Commanding General - Support Promoted to Brig. Gen.

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Keon Horton 

    11th Airborne Division

    Col. Thomas Burke, Deputy Commanding General-Support, 11th Airborne Division, is promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Dec. 20, 2023. The promotion gives the division its full requirement of two DCGs and a general officer at Fort Wainwright is an indication of the growth, strategic capabilities and effectiveness of the 11th Airborne Division in the dynamic, and strategically important location of Alaska.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908794
    VIRIN: 231220-A-TU387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110057218
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

    Promotion
    general
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Angels

