Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep5 Jessica Pekari

Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Lt. Col. Carmen Barteling chat with Jessica Pekari, a U.S. Army veteran who recently completed the Pacific Crest Trail in record time. Pekari shares stories about her military service, becoming an ultramarathoner and her battle with PTSD and how these experiences led her to this incredible accomplishment.