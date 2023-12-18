Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Lt. Col. Carmen Barteling chat with Jessica Pekari, a U.S. Army veteran who recently completed the Pacific Crest Trail in record time. Pekari shares stories about her military service, becoming an ultramarathoner and her battle with PTSD and how these experiences led her to this incredible accomplishment.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 20:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|908790
|VIRIN:
|231221-A-LM216-3551
|Filename:
|DOD_110057167
|Length:
|01:00:56
|Location:
|OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep5 Jessica Pekari, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
