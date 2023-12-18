Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep5 Jessica Pekari

    OR, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Lt. Col. Carmen Barteling chat with Jessica Pekari, a U.S. Army veteran who recently completed the Pacific Crest Trail in record time. Pekari shares stories about her military service, becoming an ultramarathoner and her battle with PTSD and how these experiences led her to this incredible accomplishment.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 20:55
    oregon, podcast, national guard, pct, pacific crest trail, jessica pekari

