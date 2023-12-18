U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircrew and maintainers assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron participate in Red Flag 23-2, a large force exercise, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13 - 24, 2023. This exercise has the goal of preparing Air Force, Joint, and Coalition pilots, aircrew, and operators to fight against a peer-level adversary in any combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 20:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908788
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-HX125-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_110057144
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Ellsworth participates in Red Flag Nellis 23-2, by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
