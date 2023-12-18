Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth participates in Red Flag Nellis 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircrew and maintainers assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron participate in Red Flag 23-2, a large force exercise, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13 - 24, 2023. This exercise has the goal of preparing Air Force, Joint, and Coalition pilots, aircrew, and operators to fight against a peer-level adversary in any combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 20:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908788
    VIRIN: 230324-F-HX125-2004
    Filename: DOD_110057144
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US

    This work, Ellsworth participates in Red Flag Nellis 23-2, by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer
    37th Bomb Squadron
    large force exercise
    Red Flag Nellis 23-2
    Joint-Force Training

