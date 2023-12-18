Ellsworth participates in Red Flag Nellis 23-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircrew and maintainers assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron participate in Red Flag 23-2, a large force exercise, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13 - 24, 2023. This exercise has the goal of preparing Air Force, Joint, and Coalition pilots, aircrew, and operators to fight against a peer-level adversary in any combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)