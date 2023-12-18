United States Forces Japan Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Forces, Japan senior leadership address service members across Japan for a holiday message to wish them a happy holidays while giving them words of encouragement. USFJ manages the U.S. – Japan Alliance and sets conditions within Japan to ensure U.S. service components maintain a lethal posture and readiness to support regional operations in steady state, crisis, and contingency and that bilateral mechanisms between the United States and Japan provide the ability to coordinate and synchronize actions in support of the U.S. – Japan Alliance. (U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett and Lance Cpl John Hal)