Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Forces Japan Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett and Lance Cpl. John Hall

    Media Center - Japan

    United States Forces, Japan senior leadership address service members across Japan for a holiday message to wish them a happy holidays while giving them words of encouragement. USFJ manages the U.S. – Japan Alliance and sets conditions within Japan to ensure U.S. service components maintain a lethal posture and readiness to support regional operations in steady state, crisis, and contingency and that bilateral mechanisms between the United States and Japan provide the ability to coordinate and synchronize actions in support of the U.S. – Japan Alliance. (U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett and Lance Cpl John Hal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908785
    VIRIN: 231219-D-AS595-1001
    Filename: DOD_110057126
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Forces Japan Holiday Message, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett and LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Christmas
    Holidays
    USFJ
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT