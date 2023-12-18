United States Forces Japan Holiday Message

United States Forces, Japan senior leadership address service members across Japan for a holiday message to wish them a happy holidays while giving them words of encouragement. USFJ manages the U.S. – Japan Alliance and sets conditions within Japan to ensure U.S. service components maintain a lethal posture and readiness to support regional operations in steady state, crisis, and contingency and that bilateral mechanisms between the United States and Japan provide the ability to coordinate and synchronize actions in support of the U.S. – Japan Alliance. (U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett and Lance Cpl John Hal)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 19:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|JP
