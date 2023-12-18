Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Russell Crew VT Shoutout

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Ensign Benjamin Tripp 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    The RED DRAGONS send their greetings and shout out the Virginia Tech Hokies!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 19:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908780
    VIRIN: 231215-N-SY725-2580
    Filename: DOD_110057118
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Russell Crew VT Shoutout, by ENS Benjamin Tripp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCAA 2023
    CFP2023
    Shoutout Holiday Season

