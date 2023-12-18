On this Pacific Update: The crew of a Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules from Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, came to Yokota Air Base, Japan, to conducted routine aerial patrols over the North Pacific to deter illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing as part of the Coast Guards greater mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 18:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|908779
|VIRIN:
|230831-N-NV251-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110057109
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: U.S. Coast Guard IUU Fishing Patrol, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
