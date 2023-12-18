Pacific Update: U.S. Coast Guard IUU Fishing Patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific Update: The crew of a Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules from Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, came to Yokota Air Base, Japan, to conducted routine aerial patrols over the North Pacific to deter illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing as part of the Coast Guards greater mission.