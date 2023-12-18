Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: U.S. Coast Guard IUU Fishing Patrol

    JAPAN

    08.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: The crew of a Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules from Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, came to Yokota Air Base, Japan, to conducted routine aerial patrols over the North Pacific to deter illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing as part of the Coast Guards greater mission.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 18:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 908779
    VIRIN: 230831-N-NV251-1002
    Filename: DOD_110057109
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Japan
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

