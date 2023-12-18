On this Pacific Update: U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, the 14th Commander of the United States Transportation Command, meets with General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 18:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|908776
|VIRIN:
|231219-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110057090
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Gen. Van Ovost, Commander of U.S. Transportation Command, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
