    Pacific Update: Gen. Van Ovost, Commander of U.S. Transportation Command

    JAPAN

    12.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, the 14th Commander of the United States Transportation Command, meets with General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 18:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 908776
    VIRIN: 231219-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110057090
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Japan
    Transportation Command
    USTRANSCOM
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

