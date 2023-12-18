Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tony Buckets covers the inaugural Holloman Ace of Races Marathon

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Military personnel and civilians participate in the inaugural Holloman Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 9, 2023. The race was divided into a full marathon, half marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Kids Dash, and ultimately garnered more than 600 total participants. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908769
    VIRIN: 231209-F-TY635-5245
    Filename: DOD_110056976
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tony Buckets covers the inaugural Holloman Ace of Races Marathon, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    marathon
    fitness
    49th Wing
    Holloman Ace of Races Marathon

