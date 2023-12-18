Military personnel and civilians participate in the inaugural Holloman Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 9, 2023. The race was divided into a full marathon, half marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Kids Dash, and ultimately garnered more than 600 total participants. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 17:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908769
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-TY635-5245
|Filename:
|DOD_110056976
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tony Buckets covers the inaugural Holloman Ace of Races Marathon, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
